'Outnumbered' Debates Whether Samantha Bee Was Too 'Vulgar'

The conservative snowflakes were out in force yesterday including Trump after Fox & Friends and then Sarah Huckabee Sanders played the conservative victim-hood card and claimed there was a double standard to offset Roseanne Barr getting fired over her racist comment To Valerie Jarrett.

Then Wednesday night, Samantha Bee did what she usually does on her TBS show, which is to use bleeped out profanity words against those she disagrees with, especially on policies, to make a point.

This is not new, but maybe conservative pundits should've watched her show occasionally before this.

Last night it was Ivanka Trump in the crosshairs.

On C&L, Scarce writes, "Bee didn't think too much of Ivanka Trump posting cute photos of her son to twitter at the same time as her father rips apart families, tearing children from their parents."

What Roseanne said was blatant racism, period.

Fox News' media critic Howard Kurtz was front and center with his complaints this morning: Media Shows 'Selective Outrage' After Samantha Bee Calls Ivanka Trump a 'C---'

On Fox News' Outnumbered, the #Oneluckyguy was Trump clown Pete Hegseth and he was in an uproar over all the mean lefty people that get away with everything.

He was furious that Keith Olbermann was rehired by ESPN and read off some of his vitriolic tweets against Trump.

Pete said, "It's because he's a lefty and they are lefties and they view the world differently."

Harris Faulkner talked about free speech and wanted to know where the consequences come in.

However, Fox News and Business host Melissa Francis, in a show of courage disagreed with her Fox News brethren.

Francis said, "This is going to be very unpopular. I don't believe Samantha Bee deserves any consequences - I mean, that's how that show is written."

Melissa continued, "That's how she delivers it. that's the kind of language she uses. we all watched the whole block, she took shots at everybody there. I understand it's the president's daughter but she's in a post at the White House. she's put herself out there and if you don't like it don't watch it....it is consistent with the tone of that show."



Using a vulgar word for emphasis is not the same as being a racist and anti-Semite.

This will be one of the most honest takes you will hear from a conservative commentator on Fox News.

Editor's note (Frances Langum) Let's not forget Samantha Bee's main point: that Ivanka Trump posted professional photography of herself as a wonderful mother, while her boss/daddy is separating and disappearing children from their asylum-seeking parents. Also this...

UPDATE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders doesn't understand the words "broadcast" or "hypocrisy."