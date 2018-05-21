As the Mamas & the Papas once sang, "Oh Monday mornin´ you gave me no warnin´ of what was to be," and so we enter a new week in the reality teevee show that is our, um, strange reality. Courage, Crooks & Liars! Let's soldier-on!

Hackwhackers brings us up to date on who is buying whom in the Little Kremlin-on-the-Potomac matter.

Addicting Info looks into Prznint Stupid's latest tweet storm (latest at least as I write this, who knows what Stupid will bleat and mewl later?)

First Draft explains why they should not be President, and in the process explain why the mango-hued sh**gibbon shouldn't be, either.

Bonus Track: Big Bad Bald Bastard is an Ellery Queen fanboi and writes the praise of great pulp fiction. Gonna go to the library! BBL!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).