RNC May Be Selling Access To Trump To Chinese Businesspeople

Is the Republican National Committee offering wealthy Chinese investors access to Trump in exchange for campaign contributions?

Nooooooooo. I mean, why WOULD they? That would be improper. Illegal, even! Pay no attention to that letter with "the insignia of a real Republican committee raising money for the party and President Trump’s reelection campaign, it purported to offer a handshake and a one-on-one photo with the president for $100,000 — a “VIP” trip “to be remembered for a lifetime.” That's all completely innocent, and the RNC knows nothing about that, they promise!

Also, completely innocuous is the upcoming fundraiser on May 31st! Ignore, if you would, the two Chinese companies charging two or three times the price of the campaign fundraiser's ticket, promising access to and photos with the president of the United States. The RNC knows noooooothing about that.

"But some campaign finance experts say there would be ethical concerns if foreigners were routinely gaining access to the U.S. president through fundraisers. And the solicitations, if offering a legitimate service, raise questions about whether attendees are indirectly paying for their tickets through a U.S. donor, which would be illegal."

Baaaah. The Washington Post is such a killjoy with their reporting of FACTS and their ability to draw reasonable conclusions.

"The fundraiser in Dallas next week is set to take place at a very sensitive time in the White House’s trade talks with China. Just two days after the event, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will be in China meeting with senior officials about boosting U.S. imports. Chinese officials have already made clear that they are trying to extract concessions from the White House in exchange for any agreement, making the talks very fluid. Business groups in both countries could stand to win or lose billions of dollars based on the outcome of the talks."

Oh...I guess that does maybe look a little suspicious. But never fear. All the spokespeople for the RNC insist they know nothing about this and are vigilant - VIGILANT about complying with the law. I mean...with Michael Cohen as Deputy Finance Chair, what could possibly go wrong?