Trump's Ambassador To Russia Will Share Stage With Steve Cohen's Oligarch
Follow the money. Bloomberg writes about Jon Huntsman:
The U.S. ambassador to Moscow, pushing to build business ties with Russia, is scheduled to join a panel discussion this month at the Kremlin’s premier economic forum with Viktor Vekselberg, an oligarch slapped with American sanctions and linked to payments to Donald Trump’s lawyer.
Jon Huntsman, appointed by Trump last year, has been encouraging American business leaders to attend the St. Petersburg forum for the first time since the Ukraine crisis, even as political tensions between the Cold War rivals continue to rise. The U.S. government had in past years actively lobbied executives to steer clear of President Vladimir Putin’s main annual pitch for foreign investors after Russia annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in 2014.
Vekselberg? That name sounds...wait, is that the guy giving big bucks to Michael Cohen? No, really?
I keep hearing that the one thing Trump is good at is Reality TV, but is no one in charge of optics when it comes to Russia?
I guess they only care what one person thinks about their Russia policy, and that's Putin.
Comments