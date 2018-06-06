David Hogg's Family Home Swarmed By Police After Hoax Call

David Hogg, the young gun control activist from Stoneman Douglas High School, is the victim of a "SWATting," or at least, his family was.

Local10 reports:

A call came into the Coral Springs Police Department claiming a hostage situation at the home. When a Broward Sheriff's Office SWAT team arrived at the scene, they found no hostage situation and determined the call was a prank.

It drives me crazy when news stations report that someone has had a "prank" played on them in the form of "SWATting," the odious practice of calling police to someone's home with the claim of some kind of deadly and calamitous situation. That is NOT a prank. It is a deadly act.

Andrew Finch was mistakenly killed by police earlier this year when they were called to his house as a result of an online dispute. According to reports, 25-year old Tyler Barriss called in the false report after he was asked to by an online gaming teammate upset because his person had been killed in an online game.

It is not a "prank." It is dangerous, deadly, and a waste of police resources, time and effort.

And the people who do it understand that. They don't do it to be funny. They do it to be threatening and dangerous -- to use law enforcement resources to harass people.

For his part, David Hogg took it in stride. "There's people trying to distract from what we're trying to push here, which is the March For Our Lives Road To Change," Hogg told Local10. "And I want people to know, like, we're just trying to advocate for change. There's going to be people against it and always will be, but we're going to keep going no matter what. Nothing will stop us."

Nothing will stop them, but there are certainly a number of whacks out there who feel free to use SWAT teams to try. How sick is that?