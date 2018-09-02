Activists Raise $10,000 In A Few Hrs To Put Up An Anti-Ted Cruz Tweet By Trump

A billboard sort of like the picture above will soon be seen in Texas, thanks to an online effort organized in less than 24 hours.

Trump's cynical rally in support of Ted Cruz has been widely panned on social media. The move is yet another indication that Ted Cruz is in a world of hurt right now against Beto O'Rourke.

Source: The Hill

Activists in Texas have raised thousands of dollars to place an anti-Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) billboard in the state. A GoFundMe page organized by USA Latinx, a political group focused on supporting Latinx candidates, topped its $6,000 fundraising goal, raising nearly $10,000 in less than 24 hours. Parkland, Fla., school shooting survivor and gun control advocate David Hogg and Claude Taylor, the chairman of the liberal Mad Dog PAC, helped promote the effort on social media. “President Donald Trump will be campaigning to help Sen. Ted Cruz win his re-election,” the page reads. “A rally is being planned, according to Trump ‘at the biggest stadium in Texas.’ We are planning to display the presidents own words about Cruz from 2016 on a mobile billboard, to remind Texans of the truth.” The proposed sign will feature a February 2016 tweet from Trump criticizing Cruz as an “all talk, no action” politician.

Please join ⁦@davidhogg111⁩ and I in supporting this local Texas fundraising effort to do this message on a mobile billboard. https://t.co/HD6TX8kUIG — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) September 2, 2018