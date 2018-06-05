MSNBC's Hallie Jackson: Special Counsel Wasn't 'Unconstitutional' When Trump Wanted One For Hillary

Yesterday's White House press briefing turned into a hostile session quickly.

The Press Secretary did not and would not answer any questions asked or even offer up any clarifications to her own misstatements.

The first main issue for her was that the Trump legal team admitted Donald did write the statement which the White House had constantly credited to his son about the controversial Trump Tower meeting.

And secondly, her boss went on another Twitter rampage, where he claimed he could legally pardon himself and the special counsel investigating his campaign and Russia was "unconstitutional."

The appointment of the Special Counsel is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL! Despite that, we play the game because I, unlike the Democrats, have done nothing wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018

I wanted to highlight a short interlude that went pretty much unnoticed by the media.

Huckabee Sanders was combative throughout the briefing and tried to limit reporters questions to one apiece, but MSNBC's Hallie Jackson stepped up and showed that by coming prepared with a little knowledge is very helpful indeed.

When it was her turn, Jackson asked, "The Special counsel didn't seem so unconstitutional when the president was calling on one to investigate his political opponent [HRC] during the campaign. Is it only unconstitutional if the president doesn't like it?"

On October 16th, 2016, during campaign rally at Aaron Bessant Park in Panama City, Florida Trump said, "I will ask, to appoint a special prosecutor. We have to investigate Hillary Clinton, and we have to investigate the investigation.”

Sarah Huckabee "Lie Shadow" Sanders weakly replied, "Once again the president has made his views on this point clear. I don't have anything else to add."

Her non-answer was a clear indication she wasn't prepared and so she stonewalled. in that answer she is agreeing with Jackson's point that special counsel and prosecute perfectly fine for others.

Donald Trump has many conflicting views on many topics and changes his positions when it suits him, but one thing never changes.

Anything goes against his political rivals.