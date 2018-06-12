Seth Meyers Amazed Kim Jong-un Brought Own Toilet To Summit

Really if you want to watch the nightly news one of the best outlets is Seth Meyers' late night show.

Last night he marveled at the fact that Kim Jong-un brought his own portable toilet to the summit so that Western spies won't use the sewer system to check on his health.

“Kim Jong-Un brought his own toilet to Singapore for his summit with President Trump to prevent intelligence agencies from using the sewer to get information on his health. Said intelligence agencies, ‘We’re just gonna go ahead and guess bad then?’ “

CBS News has the serious (?) coverage of this story:

South Korean news agency The Chosunilbo reported that when Kim arrived in Singapore this week on an Air China Boeing 747, he also was accompanied by an IL-76 transport plane carrying food, "his bullet-proof limousine and a portable toilet." And accordingly to Lee Yun-keol, who worked in a North Korean Guard Command unit before defecting to South Korea in 2005, that's par for the course. "Rather than using a public restroom, the leader of North Korea has a personal toilet that follows him around when he travels," Lee Yun-keol told the Washington Post. The reason? They are protecting against a literal info dump. "The leader's excretions contain information about his health status so they can't be left behind," Lee Yun-keol explained.

And then there's Dennis Rodman also attending the summit.

"The State Department's Dennis Rodman? No. The Dennis Rodman all of you are thinking about."

"That's right: Dennis Rodman arrived in Singapore today for the summit. So at least if Kim launches a nuclear missile, Rodman will be there to grab the rebound … See all the action unfold on this week’s The Apprentice: Doomsday.”