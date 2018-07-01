Fox Tells Maxine Waters To 'Calm It Down' After She Brushes Off Death Threats And Vows To 'Impeach 45'

The only person they love to hate more than Nancy Pelosi over on state-run TV is California Rep. Maxine Waters, and this Sunday was no exception with the crew on the curvy couch blaming Waters herself for the death threats she's received after Trump threatened Waters on Twitter and the media continually lied about what Waters said about confronting Cabinet members at a rally in Los Angeles last week.

The network that hosts flame throwers Jeanine Pirro, Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity wants Waters to "calm it down" and accused Waters of "pouring fuel on the fire" that they started.

HUNTSMAN: Maxine Waters is at it again. But you remember her last week, and she really stepped up the anger, calling people to get out on the streets and protest and show how upset you are. I guess she was then receiving death threats because of her orders or what she was telling people to do.

HENRY: Which shouldn't happen obviously. People on both sides can really get out of control with some of this rhetoric and whatnot, but rather than calming it down....

HUNTSMAN: Yeah, she then doubles down though on this rhetoric, and she says that saying if you are going to shoot at me, you better shoot straight. Listen to what she has to say.

WATERS: Now we have some members of Congress who have intimidated. I have no fear. I'm in this fight... And I know there are those who are talking about censoring me, talking about kicking me out of Congress, talking about shooting me, talking about hanging me. All I have to say is this. If you shoot me, you better shoot straight. There's nothing like a wounded animal.... I am not about to let this country go by the way of Donald Trump. We are sick and tired of him. He's been there too long. They dare me to say impeach him. Today I say impeach 45!

HENRY: You know, there there's been a fight back and forth all week. Who started this uncivil talk? All this. You can spend all day debating that, but if you're Maxine Waters and you legitimately got death threats, I pray that she hasn't, but if she has... people should knock it off. This is insane, on both sides. Again, I'll say it, on both sides, people should cool the rhetoric down.

But if you did get get death threats, how can you go out there at rallies which are supposed to be, which we said with that young woman on a moment ago, end bigotry, come together, wonderful message. How can you go out there and say if you're going to shoot me, shoot straight? If you want to hang me... are you kidding me? That's pouring fuel on the fire.

CAIN: That's pouring fuel on the fire. No question about it. And she, you know, I guess is getting into this sort of street fight for her, and taking it on, you know, full bore. I mean, who knows? She's putting it out there again. It's more of that same rhetoric. I would much rather see people come together myself. Maybe it starts with leadership.

HENRY: Where is the leadership on the Democratic side?

HUNTSMAN: You're exactly right. This is when leadership actually matters, and it's that type of rhetoric that has gotten us to where we are right now.