Fox's Tucker Carlson Goes To Bat For Alex Jones, Accuses CNN Of 'Squelching' His Free Speech

Given the fact that the programming on Fox "news" is resembling whack job Alex Jones' InfoWars more and more every single day as they continue to shill for Dear Leader, this should come as no surprise to anyone.

You Tube took down a handful of InfoWars videos this week, and CNN has been critical of Facebook for allowing Jones' videos (spreading conspiracy theories about the Parkland shootings and Sandy Hook among others) to remain on their site, and apparently that didn't sit too well with Fox's Tucker Carlson.

TUCKER CARLSON (HOST): So, I couldn't help notice the big story in Washington today is that Kaitlan Collins over at CNN was prevented from covering an event at the White House yesterday. Kaitlan worked for me for years, she is a fair and decent person, and I don't think she should have been prevented from covering anything, that's my position on that.

But CNN has been basically a martyr for free speech for the last 24 hours. At the same time they are telling us how important it is that people should be able to say what they think, they are agitating for Alex Jones to be pulled off YouTube.

Now, I know we're supposed to think that Alex Jones is way more radical than, like, Bill Maher, or Michelle Wolf, or Rosie O'Donnell, but he's got a point of view, and CNN is trying to squelch his point of view. What do you make of that?

[...]

CHARLES HURT: You're right, the hypocrisy is just astounding, and I guarantee you that if you flipped over to CNN right now, there would not be a single story about the Twitter shadow-banning, there would not be a single story.

And the only story that you would see about YouTube pulling Alex Jones videos would be probably something celebratory about, you know, a scalp of sorts, for managing to eventually get their way on that story.