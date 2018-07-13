The Debate Link: The coming era of forced abortions.

Echidne of the Snakes: We cannot have enough laughs with Brett Kavanaugh.

Crooked Timber: Kennedy, the Magic 8-Ball justice.

Center on Budget and Policy Priorities: House Republican budget retains tax cuts for the wealthy, proposes deep program cuts for millions of Americans.

Finally, a woman notices eerie similarities between lynching and current police brutality cases at the new lynching memorial in Montgomery, Alabama.

