You Might Notice a Trend: One step away from the end of the United States.

The Rectification of Names: Bad numbers and conspiracy theories.

Pacific Standard: No more Mr. Nice Donkey.

Legal Schnauzer: Maryland judges treated alleged shooter Jarrod W. Ramos lawfully in defamation lawsuit.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.