Mike's Blog Round Up

By Batocchio

Did you have a good Bastille Day?

Alicublog: The healing power of laughter.

Corey Robin: How eerie and unsettling it can be when people change their minds.

TomDispatch: Human zoos in the age of Trump.

Above the Law: Yale professor promotes Brett Kavanaugh’s ‘extraordinary’ ability to hire her daughter.

Just Security: Setting the Record straight on Brett Kavanaugh’s views on criminal investigation of the president.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV