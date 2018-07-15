Did you have a good Bastille Day?

Alicublog: The healing power of laughter.

Corey Robin: How eerie and unsettling it can be when people change their minds.

TomDispatch: Human zoos in the age of Trump.

Above the Law: Yale professor promotes Brett Kavanaugh’s ‘extraordinary’ ability to hire her daughter.

Just Security: Setting the Record straight on Brett Kavanaugh’s views on criminal investigation of the president.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.