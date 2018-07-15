Mike's Blog Round Up
Did you have a good Bastille Day?
Alicublog: The healing power of laughter.
Corey Robin: How eerie and unsettling it can be when people change their minds.
TomDispatch: Human zoos in the age of Trump.
Above the Law: Yale professor promotes Brett Kavanaugh’s ‘extraordinary’ ability to hire her daughter.
Just Security: Setting the Record straight on Brett Kavanaugh’s views on criminal investigation of the president.
This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.
Comments