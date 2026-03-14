Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts.
Mike's Blog Round Up
"The Angel at the Tomb" by Julia Margaret Cameron. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
By BatocchioMarch 14, 2026

Happy Pi Day!

driftglass: Sarah Longwell's upcoming book (and past liberal warnings ignored).

The Mahablog: Oh, what a stupid war – a collection.

The Conversation: Public defender shortage is leading to hundreds of criminal cases being dismissed.

Tax Policy Center: Capital gains indexing (which would benefit the wealthy even more) is still a bad idea.

Center for Budget and Policy Priorities: Executive action watch, a new resource for tracking how the Trump administration is harming people and undermining government.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

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