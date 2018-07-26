Mike's Blog Round Up
Ed Brayton: Would Trump attack Iran as a distraction? Let's ask.....Trump.
Hysterical Raisins: A Presidential portrait and song for the new "banana republic" USA.
Tell Me a Story: Don't let the new horrible stuff make you forget that the old horrible stuff is still going on.
Shower Cap: Another crazy week in review (trigger warning: Jason Spencer's ass).
Bonus link: Cartoon of the week.
Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!
