Mike the Mad Biologist: Here's how capitalism becomes looting.

The Spartan Atheist: Religious fundamentalism correlates with susceptibility to fake news.

Hecate Demeter: Hillary warned us.

Dave Dubya: The right wing is always right!

Bonus link: Journalists need to do their job.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!