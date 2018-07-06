Mike's Blog Round Up

By Jon Perr
Mike's Blog Round Up

Mock, Paper, Scissors: AT&T gives Americans the invisible finger of the marketplace.

Calitics: A federal court gives California a big win on sanctuary cities.

All Hat, No Cattle: Vladimir Putin gives Republican Senators a very warm embrace in Moscow.

Shakesville: U.S. Border Patrol gives a less than warm embrace to Canadian fishing crews in Canadian waters.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"He understands I want to make sure our relationship with our most important neighbour to the north of us is strong and we'll work closely together." (Candidate George W. Bush, accepting the endorsement of mythical Canadian Prime Minister Jean Poutine, March 2000)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.


↓ Story continues below ↓

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV