Mock, Paper, Scissors: AT&T gives Americans the invisible finger of the marketplace.

Calitics: A federal court gives California a big win on sanctuary cities.

All Hat, No Cattle: Vladimir Putin gives Republican Senators a very warm embrace in Moscow.

Shakesville: U.S. Border Patrol gives a less than warm embrace to Canadian fishing crews in Canadian waters.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"He understands I want to make sure our relationship with our most important neighbour to the north of us is strong and we'll work closely together." (Candidate George W. Bush, accepting the endorsement of mythical Canadian Prime Minister Jean Poutine, March 2000)

