Mitt Romney Says Russia Is 'Geopolitical Foe,' And Other News

It's just another Manic Monday in the time of Trump:

NOT A HOAX: @MittRomney on Robert Mueller



KASIE: “Do you think the Russia investigation is a hoax?



ROMNEY: “No, I think it’s a totally appropriate evaluation by our government ... and I’d like to see the Mueller investigation completed, taken it to its conclusion.” — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) July 2, 2018

Once a again, ⁦@TeamYouTube⁩ allows Alex Jones to use their platform to aim his viewership at specific targets. He breaks their Terms of Service daily and they never issue him a “third strike” because they’re terrified of the backlash. Truly pathetic. pic.twitter.com/GWNEhUj2gs — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) July 2, 2018

Baffling as it may be to elites on both left and right, Mr. Trump’s punch card entitling him to one free sub sandwich for every 10 abortions he purchased for his mistresses make him a real if imperfect model for cost-conscious heartland families. https://t.co/n7GskU6pRE — Jon Perr (@Perrspectives) July 2, 2018

Legal experts say Mueller team likely gained secret access to NRA tax filings https://t.co/BP8JK5dEM3 pic.twitter.com/N1YYFCKQ1Y — The Hill (@thehill) July 2, 2018

"Trump is like a drug dealer who has addicted his followers to fear and rage and keeps supplying it in constant doses. His supporters have become rage-junkies for whom he can do no wrong." - Charles Blow https://t.co/w7G9mnxLxr — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 2, 2018

WSJ editorial board: "New satellite photos show that Kim Jong Un is continuing to develop his nuclear weapons program…This wasn’t supposed to happen after the Donald Trump-Kim summit last month in Singapore."https://t.co/AxgpNQ8Tal — Jonathan Cheng (@JChengWSJ) July 2, 2018

How many of the folks who say @Ocasio2018 is a problem for Democrats expressed concern about the impact of Steve King on the GOP?



King is literally retweeting neo-Nazis (and refusing to apologize).



Ocasio-Cortez supports Medicare-for-all, which is pretty popular. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) July 1, 2018

NEW: "I was afraid he could show up at any point, any place ... and kill me."



Woman harassed by Capital Gazette shooting suspect says he "tormented" her. https://t.co/YaO3r2K3r5 — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) July 2, 2018

The accused Annapolis mass shooter left a trail of evidence that ties him to the white nationalist alt-right https://t.co/tBRpE67Vsz

↓ Story continues below ↓ — waltb31 (@waltb31) July 1, 2018

The vast majority of Americans don't want Republicans to gut protections for people with pre-existing conditions. If we want to protect health care, we need to show up in November and vote on it. https://t.co/NWSRhjtuBH — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 1, 2018

Trump administration officials and others tell the AP that how or whether families separated at the border would be reunited wasn't much of a concern: https://t.co/aTwKy302ZT — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) July 1, 2018

It sure looks like @SenatorCollins is building a fantasy world to justify voting for the next Gorsuch-like appellate court judge that Trump inevitably selects. Worth noting she’s the only R Senator left in the 15 states that have voted D for prez in every election since 92 https://t.co/M63KdeUAPM — Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) July 1, 2018

A bit of a time-tunnel here --

This bird carving was created 33,000 years ago.

It's somehow wonderful to see humanity in the long view this way.

Particularly during our current it-feels-like-a-month-in-a-day kind of time. https://t.co/97EDYC9FUz — Joanne Freeman (@jbf1755) July 2, 2018

And because we deserve it now more than ever, a feel-good story about a rescued puppy: