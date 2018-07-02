Mitt Romney Says Russia Is 'Geopolitical Foe,' And Other News

By Susie Madrak
3 hours ago by Susie Madrak
up

It's just another Manic Monday in the time of Trump:

And because we deserve it now more than ever, a feel-good story about a rescued puppy:

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV