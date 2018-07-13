The View's Meghan McCain Melts Down After Cohost Calls Trump Supporters 'A Cult'

After the lemmings on state-run TV made fools of themselves defending Trump for his criticism of British Prime Minister Theresa May, only to have him appear in a press conference a couple of hours later and step all over their boot-licking, the ladies on ABC's The View weighed in on the topic -- and cohost Megan McCain was none too happy with her fellow Republican on this Friday's show for calling Trump's supporters who blindly follow him no matter how blatantly he lies to them "a cult."

“He’s calling his own words fake news!” Behar cracked.

Conservative commentator Tara Setmayer, who was a guest on Friday’s show, said she was aghast that Trump can get away with lying in such obvious ways without his fans ever questioning their faith in him.

“It’s a cult!” she exclaimed.

“Please stop saying that!” an upset McCain interjected. “You said that the last time you were here, it’s so redundant!”

Setmayer, however, would not back down.

“There’s a large group of people who blindly follow what this man says, that don’t think for themselves,” she said. “He can get away with saying things on tape and then calling it fake news! That is a cult!”

McCain said that calling Trump’s fans a “cult” was not helpful to understanding them.

“I defend his supporters because I understand it,” she said. “You’re painting everyone with a giant swathe that everybody’s been brainwashed, that we’re all in a cult.”