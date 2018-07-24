WATCH: Stephanie Ruhle Destroy Sarah Sanders And Trump On Monetization Of Public Service

Trump is all about capitalism, except for his enemies. Trump is all about monetization, except for his critics. Trump is all about politicizing things, except for when it works against him.

Case in point: trump is supposedly considering stripping former intelligence chiefs of their security clearances because they have been critical of his, you know, complete governing incompetence and obsequiousness towards murderous dictators. That's not the official reason for taking away their clearances, of course. The official line is spewed sideways by Sarah Sanders from the diminished podium of the Press Secretary: that Comey, Clapper, Brennan, McCabe, Rice, and Hayden have "politicized" and "monetized" their public service, and therefore do not deserve their clearances any longer.

As usual, Stephanie Ruhle has a pitch perfect response to this hypocrisy and lunacy. She takes our collective "WTAF?????" and turns it into a devastating, indisputable list of ways in which trump's grifting INTENSIFIED the moment he was ELECTED. I mean, doubling the membership fee at Mar-a-Lago? Selling a $6.5-million apartment to the government of Qatar? Using a 60-minute interview for your daughter to sell her jewelry?

Oh, speaking of Ivanka...news just broke that she is shuttering her fashion line...but not because it is the right thing to do. It's because she is no longer able to profit from it.

Transcript below: