You Can Smell The Flop Sweat In Trump's Tweets Today

You can practically smell the flop sweat, huh?

Let’s review!

Cohen claimed that he was present when Candidate Stupid was told about an offer from the Russians and Comrade Stupid approved going ahead with it. If that is true, it strengthens the case that Trump colluded with Russia. Also, Cohen’s legal team denies they leaked this, so logically if had to come from some other source, and highly unlikely the White House. So far we do not know who else was present when this happened.

Cohen privately testified last year to both the Senate and House Intelligence Committees on Russian interference; CNN reports that he did not testify that Trump knew about the meeting beforehand.

Cohen said that he has no proof of his assertion and his track record is, um, damning. So clearly either Trump is lying or Cohen is lying.

Squiggy Trump says that he did now know whether his father knew about the meeting.

I am reminded of the difference between the Sin of Omission versus the Sin of Commission. We do not know if Cohen actively lied then or just didn’t say anything, or if he is lying now. We also do not know if Squiggy lied or not (hahaha).

I should mention that the byline on the CNN story includes Carl Bernstein. It immediately moves up in my estimation that they have fact-checked the hell out of it.

