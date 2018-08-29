Mike's Blog Round Up

By blogenfreude
Feministing - mental health activist Dior Vargas;

First Draft - anti-police groups? really?

Gin and Tacos - on not addressing our policing problem;

Hackwhackers - Trump's Katrina;

Just Another Blog (From L.A.)™ - vanity filmmaking! ("Miss it if you can" - Sam Goldwyn).

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and asks what would happen if you removed a letter from some famous record covers ...

