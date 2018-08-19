Rick Wilson: 'Steve Bannon Has Just Enough Evil Juicing Through His Veins To Try To Keep Making Himself Relevant'

After Ari Melber's widely panned interview with White Nationalist Steve Bannon, Rick Bannon joined MSNBC to deliver his view on Bannon and his attempt to "slither" back into the national spotlight.

As always, Wilson delivers a scathing and brilliant takedown of the "try hard" Bannon, comparing him to a snake with evil juicing through his veins (quite the visual) and calls him a "spent force" in politics. Here is a bit of what he said:

“Look, Steve Bannon is spent force in American politics. He has enough evil juicing through his veins to try to keep making himself relevant. But he’s been thrown off the Trump train because he dragged down Trump by looping in his own political capital in Alabama for a child molester [U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore]. Bannon is going to keep trying to slither back into the political spotlight. He wants Trump to be a nationalist populist because Steve Bannon is an authoritarian-curious kind of guy who has infected the Republican party with an anti-conservative pro-nationalist message — and for a while, Trump was their avatar. This is Bannon trying to come back."

You could dip Steve Bannon in a hogshead of bleach, sandblast every inch of him, laser off the thick dermis of scrofula, warts, wens, tumescent bullae, and hobo dander, then send him to a spa for a week and he'd still look and smell like he slept below an overpass. https://t.co/Pbgha49fEM — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 1, 2018

Wilson, author of the blockbuster new book 'Everything Trump Touches Dies" closes by getting right to the point: Donald Trump is the worst president ever and mocks him in the most direct way: “[Trump] Rage tweets on the toilet in the morning while he’s engaged in petty tabloid and reality TV beefs with people.”

Never change, Rick Wilson. You are a beacon of light in this nightmare sh*tstorm we call the Trump presidency*.