'Renate' Calls Kavanaugh Yearbook Boasts 'Horrible, Hurtful And Simply Untrue'

Brett Kavanaugh can parade his loving wife Ashley on Fox News and pretend like he is a saint descended from heaven in high school, but his yearbook bio speaks to something entirely different.

One of the entries on Kavanaugh's page mentions being a "Renate alumnius [sic]."

According to The New York Times, the entry refers to Renate Schroeder, who attended a nearby girls' Catholic school.

Not only did this reference show up on Kavanaugh's page, but it also appears at least 14 times in the yearbook, including on the page featuring 9 members of the football team.

The Times reports that "two of Kavanaugh's classmatessay the mentions of Renate were part of the football players’ unsubstantiated boasting about their conquests."

“They were very disrespectful, at least verbally, with Renate,” said Sean Hagan, a Georgetown Prep student at the time, referring to Judge Kavanaugh and his teammates. “I can’t express how disgusted I am with them, then and now.”

Apparently Sean Hagan isn't alone. Schroeder, now known as Renate Schroeder Dolphin, did not know about those yearbook entries at the time she vouched for Kavanaugh's character in the letter released by his team after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's allegations became public.

“I learned about these yearbook pages only a few days ago,” Ms. Dolphin said in a statement to The New York Times. “I don’t know what ‘Renate Alumnus’ actually means. I can’t begin to comprehend what goes through the minds of 17-year-old boys who write such things, but the insinuation is horrible, hurtful and simply untrue. I pray their daughters are never treated this way. I will have no further comment.”

Adding insult to injury, one of Kavanaugh's lawyer said, "They shared a brief kiss good night." Dolphin disputes this account vigorously, insisting she never kissed him.

First comes the disrespect, then the lies. It's a pattern with this man, a pattern that is disqualifying from the Supreme Court.