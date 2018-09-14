Today, let's talk about the weather. As Florence barrels into us today, we note that FEMA seems to have it's own share of problems unrelated to the hurricane. Keep safe, fellow Crooks and Liars! Don't be a hero, head for higher ground, and check in when you can: we need all hands for the battles ahead!

Infidel753 warns the Carolinas of a literal s*** storm likely heading their way in the aftermath of Florence.

Zander vs. the Stupid doesn't trust Prznint Stupid's preparedness for Florence, and neither should anyone else.

Web of Evil found another petty, shocking lack of empathy moment from Prznint Narcissis.

First Draft reviews Bob Woodward's Fear.

Bonus Track: Because we here at Crooks and Liars are all about music, we are fascinated that Open Culture presents a master class from the master himself: Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour talks about how he achieves his trademark sound.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).