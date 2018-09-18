Mike's Blog Round Up
Kiko's House: Making the case that Kavanaugh's nomination is dead.
Ed Brayton: God devastated the Carolinas to save Pat Robertson! Hallelujah!
The Debate Link: An assessment of the New York state primary results.
Rosa Rubicondior: New Jersey set up a hotline for victims of sexual abuse by predator priests, and it was immediately so swamped with calls that extra staff had to be brought in to man it.
