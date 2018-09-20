SC Rep Leads Off Debate With 'Joke' About Supreme Court Sexual Assault

Ralph Norman won a special election for his seat in the House of Representatives by the skin of his teeth in 2017 when he ran against Democrat Archie Parnell. Now he's up for re-election after a particularly indistinctive first term.

With all the drama surrounding Brett Kavanaugh, Norman decided to lead off his debate with Parnell with a "joke."

“Did y’all hear this latest late-breaking news from the Kavanaugh hearings?” he said. “Ruth Bader Ginsburg came out that she was groped by Abraham Lincoln.”

Har har har. But you know, it's instructive. This is the same kind of male supremacy and good ole boy entitlement that lets teenage boys try to rape girls while holding their hand across their mouths so they can't scream.

Parnell has a past too, admitting to domestic abuse against his first wife in the 70s. At least he had the decency not to joke about it.