Mike's Blog Round Up

By Susan of Texas
Mike's Blog Round Up

Truthdig: How to use city banks to bypass Wall Street.

The Progressive: The Disability Visibility Project is linking the disabled to each other and spreading their words, voices, and ideas.

Democratic Underground: We have known Kavanaughs all our lives: one woman's account of the Kavanaughs she has met

The Smirking Chimp: Ordinary citizens are stepping up and confronting power face-to-face.

Bonus Track: A monastary has been making and selling herbal remedies and natural cosmetics since 1221.

Round up by Susan of Texas (@SusanofTexas). Send tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV