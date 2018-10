alicublog - TIME TO GO FULL GOEBBELS!

Eclectablog - Michigan can be a new state in 2019;

Hackwhackers - Trump's reckless phone habits;

Strangely Blogged - seems like domestic terrorism to me ...

The Rude Pundit - upcoming NYT profile of the MAGABomber.

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and urges you to make sure you are registered to vote.

Please send tips and link suggestions to MBRU [at] crooksandliars.com - we check it, we really do!