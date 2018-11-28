Ivanka Explains Her Emails, And We Know She'd Never Lie To Us

Good Morning America's big get this morning was an "interview" about Ivanka Trump's personal email use in the White House, and it was about as compelling as you would think -- that is, not at all.

Like her father, Ivanka Trump is known for dissembling, misleading, and outright lying. It's also known that this light-as-air muffin thinks she will be president one day! Oy.

"it has come to light that early in the administration you used your private email for White House business," Roberts said.

"Your father had taken Hillary Clinton to task for this so how did you wind up in a similar situation?"

"Well, there really is no equivalency," she said. (NO EQUIVALENCY, GOT IT???)

"All of my emails that relate to any form of government work which was mainly scheduling and logistics and managing the fact that i have a home life and a work life are all part of the public record," Princess Ivanka said, clearly hurt that anyone would question her veracity.

"They're all stored on the White House system so everything has been preserved. Everything has been archived. there just is no equivalency between the two."

"People see it as the same," Roberts said.

"People (REALLY MEAN, NOT-NICE PEOPLE) who want to see it as the same see it as the same," Her Royal Highness said.

"But the fact is that we all have private emails and personal emails to coordinate with her family. we all receive content to those emails and there's no prohibition from using private email as long as it's archived and as long as there's nothing in it that's classified."

"But your father hammered Hillary Clinton on this, said that it was criminal, she should be locked up.

Hillary Clinton is guilty. She knows it. The FBI knows it. The people know it.

"In my case all of my emails are on the White House server. There's no intent to circumvent and there were mass deletions after a subpoena was issued. My emails have not been deleted, nor was there anything of substance, nothing confidential that was within them. so there's no connection between the two things," she said.

She's a Trump, after all. Rules are for the little people.