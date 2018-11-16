Misc
By blogenfreude
alicublog - another sinking ship conversion;

d r i f t g l a s s - David Brooks - sociopaths of glory;

Eclectablog - MI senate @GOP gets twice as much as Dems to run their offices;

From Pine View Farm - tales of trickle down Trumpery;

Hullabaloo - invisible planes, invisible pilots.

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and suggests you try the Mueller She Wrote podcast - these three women are three of the few things keeping me sane.

