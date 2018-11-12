Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

Mike's Blog Round Up

Blue in the Bluegrass - violence is the GOP's only response;

Booman Tribune - Zoe Lofgren's moment has arrived;

emptywheel - did Emmet Flood mean to create a legal mess?

No More Mr. Nice Blog - Obersturmführer Rove is worried about suburban women;

Nuclear Diner - who is Sam Clovis?

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and suggests making his mapo tofu recipe with half the meat, and 2/3 the soy and sake for the marinade, leave the rest the same. Had a rethink: maybe more ginger.

