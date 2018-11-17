Bad Attitudes - word salad bitchez!

Feministing - how Senate's structure upholds white male dominance;

Hmmm Daily - Watergate Salad is a dessert for the final days;

Informed Comment - CIA leak aimed at Kushner, maybe Trump?

Mock Paper Scissors - Preznit Horndog presents awards.

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and is looking forward to a Godzilla movie next year with both Eleven and The Hand of the King in it ...

Please send tips and link suggestions to MBRU [at] crooksandliars.com - we check it, we really do!