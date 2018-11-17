Misc
Read time: 0 minutes

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts...
By blogenfreude
Mike's Blog Round Up

Bad Attitudes - word salad bitchez!

Feministing - how Senate's structure upholds white male dominance;

Hmmm Daily - Watergate Salad is a dessert for the final days;

Informed Comment - CIA leak aimed at Kushner, maybe Trump?

Mock Paper Scissors - Preznit Horndog presents awards.

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and is looking forward to a Godzilla movie next year with both Eleven and The Hand of the King in it ...

Please send tips and link suggestions to MBRU [at] crooksandliars.com - we check it, we really do!


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.