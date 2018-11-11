Rep. Adam Schiff: Trump's Response To CA Wildfires Shows 'How Little He Understands The Job'

Rep. Adam Schiff blasted Trump's ridiculous and callous response to the wildfires in California, where he blamed the fires on "bad environmental laws" and where it appears, once again, he's looking for an excuse to stick it to the residents of a state that he hates because they didn't vote for him.

Rep. Schiff: Trump response to California fires show 'how little he understands the job':

California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff dismissed President Donald Trump’s response to the destructive Golden State fires, accusing him of threatening to withhold federal disaster funds for political reasons.

In an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press," Sunday, Schiff lambasted Trump’s recent tweets blaming the devastation on "gross mismanagement of the forests" and threatening the state to "remedy now, or no more Fed payments."

"For the president, at a time where people are facing utter disaster, to be making a statement like this, making a threat like this, just goes to show how little he understands the job he has, that he would be punitive at a time like this rather than coming to the defense of people facing the worst disaster of their lives," Schiff said.The Democratic congressman added that he believes the president’s motivation, and threat, is political.

“This is a president who, more than any other, is punitive,” he said. “He is only the president, I think in his view, of those who voted for him.” Schiff added that Trump couldn’t “care less” about “the rest” of the nation.

[...]

While Trump has tweeted his condolences to the victims of the fires, he's also blamed the deaths on "gross mismanagement" and threatened to withhold federal aid.

"There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!" Trump tweeted on Saturday.

"With proper Forest Management, we can stop the devastation constantly going on in California. Get Smart!" he said on Twitter on Sunday morning.