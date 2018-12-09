Chuck Todd Normalizes Republicans Stealing Democracy From Voters

Chuck Todd is terrible at his job.

On his best day, he's a hapless, unchallenging, status quo talking head, obsessed with horseraces and stats absent any context.

But today, he is actually Exhibit A of how our mainstream media is destroying democracy.

In introducing a segment with Wisconsin Governor-Elect Tony Evers, Todd pointed out that the lame duck Republican majority, with the endorsement of exiting Governor Scott Walker, are passing a flurry of legislation to essentially take away much of the power of the governorship.

Now, someone who has the ability to think beyond approval ratings and horse race speculations would look at that and be concerned that the Wisconsin Republicans are thumbing their nose at Wisconsin voters and outright stealing democracy because they can't win on a level playing field of ideas.

It would be a scandal, at least on par with using a private server for emails, right?

Not so for Chuck Todd. Nah, this is just politics as usual. In fact, this is something both sides do: "Democrats have done this in the past to Republican governors in lame duck sessions in other states."

Um, what? Name when this happened, Chuck. Are we talking Tammany Hall, one hundred years ago? Do you really have to reach back that far to find a way to normalize Republicans?

What the hell is wrong with you?