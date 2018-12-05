Criminal Probe Investigating Election Fraud In North Carolina's 9th District

CNN's New Day reports on mid-term election fraud in North Carolina's 9th district.

"We are learning it's not just this election but this criminal investigation is looking back at elections in 2016, all involving this one North Carolina congressional district 9 and voter application absentee ballots," reporter Drew Griffith reported. He interviewed Emma Shipman, an elderly woman who was targeted for an absentee ballot.

"She is one of several voters coming forward to talk about a group of people showing up at door steps, offering to help fill out absentee ballots and taking the ballots away with no idea what happened. Emma Shipman doesn't know who she voted for," he said.

"It turns out Shipman was targeted by a small group of people tied together by a Republican operative, a convicted felon who is connected to absentee ballot activity in another election. Dallas appears to be in hiding, and he worked for Mark Harris who won by 905 votes. Harris admits the state is asking for documents for its investigation, and he says if (Leslie McCrae) Dowless broke the law, he is not responsible."

But it sure looks like a lot of people knew about this:

On Monday, the board issued a subpoena to the Harris campaign, according to campaign attorney John Branch. The board is expected to issue one soon to Red Dome Group, a GOP consulting firm based in the suburbs of Charlotte that hired Dowless, according to two people familiar with the probe. The elections board has collected information suggesting that high-level officials in the campaign may have been aware of Dowless' activities, according to the two people. In statements to The Washington Post, Branch and Harris' chief consultant, Andy Yates, confirmed that Dowless was hired by Red Dome to work on the campaign, but he denied that officials were aware of any illegal activity.

As always, stay tuned!