Google Explains To Congress Why Trump Is An 'Idiot'

Google CEO Sundar Pichai was questioned by the House Judiciary Committee today. Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren (D, CA-19) asked him why an image search for "idiot" brings up pictures of Donald Trump.

Pichai went into detail about artificial intelligence and scraping and daily updating of search results.

Lofgren replied that his answer indicated there was not some "little man behind a curtain" manipulating results to make Trump look stupid.

No, it's not one man, it's actually trillions of users associating the so-called president with that word.

This hearing appears to be one last lame duck effort (AGAIN) to accuse Google of "liberal bias" rather than look into Russia's manipulation of social media in the 2016 election. CBS:

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is defending his company's efforts to protect the privacy of users and denying accusations of political bias as he testifies before Congress Tuesday morning. The hearing in the House Judiciary Committee began at 10 a.m., with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy telling Pichai that there is a "widening gap of distrust" between tech companies and the American people. McCarthy also said he is concerned Google's business practices may have been influenced by employees' political bias against conservatives. The chairman of the committee, Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Virginia, told Pichai, "I think it is fair to say that most Americans have no idea the sheer volume of information that is collected. Today, I hope to get answers on the extent of data collection and use by Google." The committee's top Democrat, New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler called the notion of bias a "delusion" and "right-wing conspiracy theory." Nadler says Tuesday's hearing is the House Judiciary Committee's fourth one to address political bias. He says lawmakers should instead examine issues such as the spread of misinformation and Russia's efforts to influence U.S. elections online.

And yes, that is the Monopoly guy in the background: