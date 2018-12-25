Misc
Merry Christmas And Here's A Portrait With Dawg

Thank you for reading, for sharing, for VOTING. May we all escape the orange terror soon.
By Karoli Kuns
I'm not sure how it's already Christmas, or how we've survived two damn years with the Orange terror, or how we're going to survive two more, but I do know this: If I didn't have you all it's pretty likely I'd have lost my mind for real.

Thanks, all of you, for reading and sharing. But most of all, THANK YOU FOR VOTING last November.

I wish all of you freedom from the orange tyrant, and some happy hours in the interim. Here's a portrait of me and the dawg at my desk, where she likes to put all 65 pounds of her cute self right on my lap like she's a tiny little chihuahua and not a big ole hound.

Happy Christmas Day,

Karoli


