Are you as sick & tired of hearing about the recently deceased ex-President as I? I'm typing this very early Saturday afternoon & I've had more than enough already.

Nonetheless, a dissenting (truthful) view from Cannonfire: "But in the final analysis, GHWB was a rotter. Liberals should not allow the spirit of nil nisi bonum to blind us to the spirit of veritas vincit."

In the same vein, Steve M., who also contemplates what all this hagiography means for future media coverage.

Splinter takes a look at the criminal activity involved in North Carolina's Ninth Congressional District election. It's voter fraud & vote theft, & it was all done by ... (Wait for it!) ... Republicans! And in both the primary & general elections.

The Swash Zone enjoys the irony of Trumpy Lumpy calling anything "McCarthyism".

Bonus Holiday Warning Track: The Youngsters, "Christmas in Jail". Driving is bad enough for living things, don't do it drunk besides!!

— M. Bouffant, whose daily spews can be viewed (& read) at WEB OF EVIL (& ENNUI).