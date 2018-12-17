Mad Kane: Limerick tributes to Kirstjen Nielsen and Ryan Zinke.

The Mahablog: Texas Obamacare case shows judicial activism is in the eye of the beholder.

Echidne of the Snakes: Right-wing authoritarian movements share a common disdain for women’s progress.

Econospeak: Stephen Moore and Arthur Laffer are once again smoking the drapes in their new book, Trumponomics.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Bullish on Bush: How George Bush's Ownership Society Will Make America Stronger." ( Stephen Moore, book title, 2004

