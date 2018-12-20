Blue in the Bluegrass: Governor Matt Bevin’s pension crisis in Kentucky has no end in sight.

The Rude Pundit: We are becoming everything we ever hated or feared.

Just An Earth-Bound Misfit, I: The UK has 100 days to figure out its Brexit mess.

Brad Delong: The Clinton investment boom that was puts a spotlight on the Trump investment boom that wasn’t.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"it's a tax cut for everybody ... every single person, every rate payer, every bracket person gets a rate cut." (House Speaker Paul Ryan, on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, November 7, 2017)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.