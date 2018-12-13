Last night I was reading this devastating LATimes story on Prznint Stupid's extraordinary assault on science. Today let's slip the surly bonds of earth, and find some inspiration in science.

Centauri Dreams tells us about the extraordinary Journey of Voyager 2 going interstellar.

TechCrunch gives us a primer on Wednesday night's Rocket Lab launch.

Ars Technica tells us that there is another space-race on; it's not what you think.

Just An Earth-Bound Misfit gives us a little political history of manned space flight.

Bonus Track: Notes to Ponder shows us a geomagnetic storm.

Take some comfort in this, Crooks and Liars: information wants to be free and eventually we will know everything that Trump and his minions want to obscure from us; science doesn't die.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).