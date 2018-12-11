Tucker Carlson Turns Trump's Ex-Girlfriends Into Shakedown Artists

Pathetic Tucker Carlson turned Trump's hush money payments into extortion payoffs in order to paint Donald Trump as the victim on his Tuesday night broadcast.

Here's how he frames the facts (wrongly):

"Why is what Cohen is alleging a criminal offense?," Tucker wondered aloud. "Remember the facts of the story. These are undisputed: Two women approached Donald Trump and threatened to ruin his career and humiliate his family if he doesn’t give them money."

WRONG, Tucker! That is not how it happened. While facts are not Tucker's strength, I do feel it's important to note that Stormy Daniels had already been threatened by some thug while she was with her young daughter in a parking lot and told to keep her mouth shut...or else. Playboy model Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels both had the same attorney originally, who apparently had some kind of collaborative arrangement with Cohen to keep everything under wraps. There was no shakedown, but there sure as hell was hush money.

But wait, there's more.

"Now, that sounds like a classic case of extortion," Carlson said. "Yet for whatever reason, Trump caves to it and he directs Michael Cohen to pay the ransom."

Well the reason is pretty obvious. Trump fcked a Playboy model and a porn star and did it just after his third wife gave birth to their son. The only life-ruiner in this story is Donald Trump himself.

And here we have Trump, the victim. "Now more than two years later, Trump is a felon for doing this. It doesn’t seem to make any sense."

It makes perfect sense. Donald Trump had a grand old time with women who were not his wife and then decided he was going to run for president and suck up to "evangelicals" for electoral victory. So he knew he had to shut them up, and he instructed Michael Cohen to do that.

Just so we're clear here, THERE IS A RECORDING.

Shut up, Tucker.