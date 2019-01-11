Birthers Are Back And Taking Aim At Kamala Harris

Sharon Rondeau at a Z-list right-wing site called The Post & E-Mail thinks Kamala Harris might not be eligible to be president.

IS A BIRTH IN THE U.S. ENOUGH? ... Harris has failed to answer questions about her parents’ citizenship at the time of her birth in 1964 in Oakland, CA. Her Wikipedia page says that her mother immigrated from India in 1960 and her father from Jamaica a year later. If accurate, neither could have resided in the United States for the requisite five years to apply for U.S. citizenship prior to Kamala’s birth. Harris’s Wikipedia biography additionally states that she grew up in Canada from age 7 through high-school graduation, something she has not publicized on her Senate website. Harris’s Senate office has not responded to queries from a constituent, Gary Wilmott, who first contacted her in December 2017 regarding her rumored plans to seek the presidency and whether or not her parents ever became U.S. citizens and if so, when. The Post & Email’s follow-up article dated August 19, 2018 article titled, “Is Kamala Harris Eligible to be President?” continues to go viral on the web.

That may be stretching the definition of "viral" a bit, but I do see references to the post out there in the wild. There are similar grumblings from a retired military man named Charles F. Kerchner Jr., at a site appropriately called The Fringe:

Given Kamala Harris’s year of birth, and her parents emigration years, she was born in the USA to two foreign nationals and thus inherited their respective birth nation’s citizenship when she was born, in addition to being a basic Citizen by being born in the USA to aliens legally domiciled here. Thus Senator Kamala Harris was born with citizenship and required allegiance at birth to three countries. This is hardly what the founders and framers intended when they selected the “natural born Citizen” requirement for the person who would in the future be permitted to be the President and Commander in Chief of our military, once the founding generation was gone.

↓ Story continues below ↓ As per ‘Principles of Natural Law‘ in place at the time of the founding of our country and when the founding documents including the U.S. Constitution were written, a ‘natural born Citizen’ is one born in the country to parents who are both Citizens (born Citizens or naturalized Citizens) of that country when their child is born in the country. See ‘The Three Legged Stool Test‘ for a graphic presentation of this constitutional requirement as to who can be President and Commander in Chief or our military. See the Euler Diagram shown to the right for a logic diagram presentation of this constitutional requirement.

I'm sure you're dying to see those diagrams, so here they are:

Er ... okay. Whatever you say, Commander.

I don't expect this idiocy to go mainstream (although if Donald Trump stays out of prison and retains his Twitter account, you never know). But it could be part of an under-the-radar Russian or Russian-style online disinformation campaign if Harris is on the Democratic ticket. Is there anyone who might be a potential vote for a ticket with Harris on it who might also be persuaded not to vote Democratic by this kind of ridiculousness? Maybe some old white ethnics in Rust Belt states, or in Florida, folks who have Democratic roots but aren't really comfortable with all this inclusiveness stuff.

This is a very minor concern. It's nothing to lose sleep over. But it'll be out there.

Republished with permission from No More Mr. Nice Blog