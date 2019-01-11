Entertainment
C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The James Hunter Six

Album number six from the man Mojo magazine declared "The United Kingdom’s Greatest Soul Singer.”
By Dale Merrill

Over the past couple decades or so, the James Hunter Six have been a handful of groups who bring the sound of 1960s rhythm & blues into the modern world while keeping it in its classic context.

On their latest album, Whatever It Takes, the combo went into Daptone's Records Penrose Studios in Riverside, California and recorded everything direct to tape. The results are swingin'! Not only can you feel the groove, but you can also practically smell it too.

Whatever It Takes
Artist: James Hunter Six
Comments

