Hannity And Lindsey Go Full 'Thelma And Louise' For Trump

As we noted earlier, the Fox News "News" team, Chris Wallace and Shep Smith, actually fact-checked the so-called president's Stephen Miller speech on Tuesday night. I'd give kudos to them if I wasn't absolutely sure that this turnaround, particularly with Wallace, isn't a lifeboat building exercise for the network. Not only do they know Trump is going down with the onset of a Democratic House, but their own ratings are failing.

Monday Night Cable Wars: Sean Hannity Falls Below 2 Million Viewers, Beaten by Rachel Maddow (3 Million) https://t.co/yXEKGpQi89 via @showbiz411 — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) January 9, 2019

The suits upstairs at Fox care about one thing: ratings. And only the most brainwashed Fox zombie will refuse to switch to Maddow (literally #1) on court-filing days to find out what really happened. You can only keep up the "crazed panda sex" coverage for so long.

But they've still gotta pander to their number one viewer in the White House. So after the fact check they whiplash right over to Hannity and Trump's blackmailed (allegedly!) golf buddy, Lindsey Graham.

“This is the most presidential I have seen President Trump. It was compelling and everything he said was true.” said Lindsey, doing his best "Manchurian Candidate" brainwashed monotone ever.

Of course, one noted wag thought of another movie: