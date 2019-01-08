Mark Harris Sets Off Fire Alarm To Avoid Reporters

Setting off a fire alarm to avoid answering pesky reporters about your involvement in a voting fraud scandal is a new one. I think. Republicans do the darndest things, don't they.

Source: WSOC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - After Republican 9th Congressional District candidate Mark Harris finished addressing Mecklenburg County Republicans at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Government Center Monday night, reporters, including Eyewitness News reporter Joe Bruno, tried to ask him questions.

Harris and a group of three or four other people used a fire exit to leave the Government Center as reporters attempted to ask questions.

After Harris opened the door on the ground level, an alarm sounded.

An unidentified man tried to block reporters from using the fire escape to follow Harris. When questioned if he worked for the city, the man allowed reporters to pursue the politician.

Reporters continued to volley questions at Harris after he exited through the fire escape, but he sprinted across East 3rd Street and into the parking lot of the First Baptist Church of Charlotte, where he used to be a pastor.

Harris then got into a car which sped off in the opposite direction of reporters.

After the bizarre exit, in a tweet to Eyewitness News Reporter Joe Bruno, Harris said he had to get home to watch the college football National Championship game.