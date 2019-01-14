Hello Crooks & Liars! That was a weekend, wasn't it? Not sure I want to know what might top it, either. To paraphrase Pres. Ford, our "long national nightmare" may just be beginning.

Our own Steve M. pours water on the "He didn't outright deny it!!" theorizers' theoretical fire.

In dog-wagging, digby notes "Bolton and Pompeo will have little trouble convincing their man to do it if they believe the time is right". She thinks the "Odds are no. But with this crew you just can't be sure of anything". No, you can't, & when the Russki you-know-what hits the proverbial investigatory fan, this reporter would not be at all surprised to see some amazing tricks from some dogs.

Mr. Leonard Pierce reminds us of Reagan & how awful he was.

Bonus Round-Up Track: Infidel753 (Yes, another of our own; it's Sunday, I'm lazy.) has a well-received round-up of his own (Apparently he cannot be stopped!) that all the kids are on about.

Above aggregated by M. Bouffant, who is probably too damn busy to check the tipline this wk.