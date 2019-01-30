Misc
Read time: 1 minute

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts...
By Tengrain
Mike's Blog Round Up

G'morning Crooks and Liars! Anyone else wonder why Mother Pence is (philosophically) at Davos, the Ted Talks for Trillionaires? Asking for a friend.

Pharyngula tells us about those wacky billionaires!

Lady, That's My Skull returns some unpopular opinions to a wingnut.

Shower Cap summarizes the current state of play.

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania answers the question: what would Bohemian Rhapsody be like if every line of the lyrics was a meme (Bo-Meme-Ean Rhapsody)? The answer is very funny. Pro tip: the memes pick up when the music picks up speed. Pay attention!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.