Right Fight! Jeanine Pirro Goes After Ann Coulter, Teeth Bared

Fox News darling Ann Coulter has fallen out of favor with Fox host Jeanine Pirro for daring to criticize Donald Trump’s shutdown cave that reopened the government Friday.

Coulter, who, along with Fox host Laura Ingraham, was considered a puppeteer of the shutdown Trump he’d be “proud" to own, threw a fit after Trump caved on Friday and re-opened the government without getting funding for the wall over which he shut the government down in the first place (despite having promised Mexico would pay for it).

Good news for George Herbert Walker Bush: As of today, he is no longer the biggest wimp ever to serve as President of the United States. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 25, 2019

Coulter continued criticizing Trump Friday night on Real Time with Bill Maher (clip below).

On Saturday night, Trump-loyalist Pirro pretended Trump did not cause the chaos, suffering and costs of the shutdown and conveniently overlooked how Trump got nothing for those weeks of destruction. Instead, Pirro ridiculously suggested Trump had shown awesome leadership.

PIRRO: Instead of giving the president credit for recognizing the damage to this country, he was attacked by virtually everyone. Instead of people saying, “Thank goodness someone in Washington recognizes the need to compromise, someone who actually understands the purpose of government is to serve the people.”He sees people who live paycheck to paycheck having a difficult time buying groceries and paying their bills. Airports closed preventing people from business trips, visiting family members as well as the attendant economic hardships and unlike the obstructionists and the Trump haters who don’t give a damn about ordinary Americans, he simply couldn’t let it go on. He did not cave. He made a tactical decision, a strategy decision to pick the ground to fight on. He chose to stop the fight today to fight another day and that day will be February 15th.

But then, after attacking Congressional Democratic leaders Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Pirro spent more time attacking Coulter for not being just as blindly-sycophantic as herself. Pirro played a clip of Coulter complaining on Real Time, “We thought that he wouldn’t care what the elites thought and he’d actually keep his promises on this [the wall].” Then Pirro went after Coulter as though she were a Democrat.



↓ Story continues below ↓ PIRRO: And he still doesn’t care what the elites think, he cared about the people who, unlike you, don’t have enough money to take care of their families. He couldn’t tolerate airport shutdown and you want to compare him to Reagan when Reagan fired the striking air traffic controllers? Here’s the difference, Ann. A president does not have the right to fire non-essential employees during a government shutdown. OPM regulations under 5CFR Part 752. Reagan firing the air traffic controllers in 1981 because they were in violation of the law. That situation, Ann, is totally different and not analogous. Public Safety workers have no right to strike. It was the same approach Calvin Coolidge took when the Boston police went on strike. These people, they don’t understand Donald Trump. They just want to criticize him, like they did with other non-popular decisions like meeting with Kim Jong-un who hasn’t, by the way, launched a ballistic missile since the meeting, like the tariffs which were unpopular but seem now to be working. Folks, the war isn’t over yet. Remember, Donald Trump is a man willing to take the shots to change the norm in order to do what he thinks is best for the country. Very often, he’s dead on. Closing the government tore at him. Opening it, whether it’s a popular move is irrelevant in his mind and remember, this war is not over. It’s nothing but a hollow victory for the Democrats.

Then Pirro advised Trump that if he does call for emergency funding of the wall, he should keep any resulting lawsuit away from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Grab the popcorn and watch Coulter go after Trump below, on the January 25, 2019 Real Time with Bill Maher. Then watch Pirro go after Coulter above, from the January 26, 2019 Justice with Judge Jeanine.

